A show that uniquely blends theatre, movement and documentary, is coming to Blisland Village Hall, near Bodmin, on Friday, May 8.
Shed Stories is a heartwarming performance that brings to life the world of ‘Men’s Sheds’; community groups where people can come together to make, repair and repurpose as well as improve their wellbeing and mental health.
Combining real-life interviews with compelling movement, the show shines a light on the characterful communities around this growing phenomenon - with over 1200 sheds across the UK and counting.
This funny, thought-provoking and uplifting production was created through personal interviews with the people who attend and organise these community spaces across the country.
Intimately staged with audiences surrounding the performance, Shed Stories combines powerful tales and captivating movement to tell the tales of people involved in and affected by Men's Sheds.
The show shines a light on community, connection and the little things that keep people going - friendship, laughter and a nice cup of tea. The show lasts for 60 minutes, before a 20 minute post show Q&A will be held.
The show is also coming to The Ladder in Redruth on Saturday, May 9.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/intobodmin/shed-stories/e-kqgqxr
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