THE world’s last seagoing paddle steamer will be visiting two Cornish ports for the first time in a long time next month.
The Waverley, which has carried more than six million passengers over the years, will be operating excursion trips off the South West coast in the second half of May.
There will be an evening cruise from Plymouth on Friday, May 22, that will take in the coast of the Rame Peninsula in South East Cornwall.
On the same weekend, the paddle steamer will be visiting Mevagissey on the south coast of the county for the first time since the 1990s, the port receiving the iconic vessel on Sunday, May 24.
The following day, spring bank holiday Monday, the Waverley will be sailing off Land’s End. Then the day after, Tuesday, May 26, the boat will be undertaking her first sailing this century from Padstow on the north coast.
With 80 years of history, Waverley has operated in preservation since 1975 and is regarded as a “national treasure”, registered on the National Historic Fleet as a vessel of pre-eminent national significance.
The paddle steamer has been undergoing her annual out-of-the-water inspection in Scotland.
During her time in a dry dock, her hull was being opened up to allow for the removal of large pieces of equipment associated with an old sprinkler system and the installation of new water tanks and other equipment for a new water mist system. Her hull was also being repainted.
In addition, a new port side spring beam was being fitted to the paddlebox. This large timber beam is 26ft in length and supports part of the paddle wheel as well as providing some “give” when the ship is berthing. The current beam has been in place for some years and was not showing signs of weakness.
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