CHURCH leaders have clarified the reasons for launching a consultation on the future of a village’s church.
Residents in Lanivet were informed of an upcoming consultation and meeting to discuss the future of Lanivet Parish Church, amid concerns with recruitment of church officers and its future sustainability.
It led to concerns from residents that it might lead to the closure of the church ahead of a meeting on April 19 at 4pm which will also provide feedback to the survey.
Lanivet Parish Council said that the church is facing an uncertain future, with its status as a festival church leading to the reduction of services held and a declining congregation leading to it not sustaining the costs of maintaining the building.
Reverend Paul Holley, the team rector at the Bodmin Team Ministry, which is responsible for Lanivet Parish Church said: “In response to a continuing struggle to recruit church officers, Lanivet Parochial Church Council has invited residents of the village to express interest in renewing responsibility for their church building.
“The survey asks what people like about their church and how it should be used in future. They are invited to offer their voluntary and financial support. A public meeting on the April 19 will feed back the results of the survey and ask what might be the next steps to secure the church's future.
“In the meantime, for the past 18 months, the Bodmin Team Ministry has been developing a fresh approach to ministry in the parish.
“Curate, Rev Grace Kanungha, has been convening a group of church members from the Methodist and Anglican churches of Lanivet and Nanstallon to pray together.
“They have now been joined by parish nurse Juliet Stewart to extend support to those struggling with their health and wellbeing. We trust that these initiatives will renew Christian mission and care within the parish.”
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