PLANS for a long-awaited 3G pitch in Torpoint have been unexpectedly scrapped, dealing a major blow to hopes of boosting grassroots sport in the area.
In a statement released after an extraordinary governors’ meeting last week, Torpoint Community College headteacher Jeremy Plumb confirmed the project will not go ahead, despite years of planning, fundraising and community backing.
The proposed 9-a-side 3G artificial turf pitch had been widely seen as a transformative addition for local sport, with strong support from organisations including Torpoint Town Council, YMCA Plymouth, Cornwall FA, Torpoint and Rame Active Community Network and the Football Foundation.
Work on the scheme had been ongoing since 2022, with partners successfully securing both planning permission and funding through what Dr Plumb described as a “significant amount of hard work, support and collaboration”.
But despite that progress, shifting financial realities have forced a sudden and decisive rethink.
“Following an extraordinary governors’ meeting, it is with great sadness that the decision has been made not to proceed with the 3G project in Torpoint,” said Dr Plumb.
The decision centres on mounting financial pressures facing the college, driven by a sharp and sustained drop in student numbers across the local area.
“Since the inception of the project the college is now facing an unprecedented challenge due to a significant falling roll that is being seen across the local area due to a falling birth rate,” he said.
“There is no sign of the falling roll abating over at least the next five years, and this will place a significant financial strain on the college as it will have to try and navigate its way through delivering a sustainable and an effective education provision with improved outcomes for our students with a huge reduction in funding.”
With school funding closely tied to pupil numbers, the projected decline has created a stark financial outlook – one that ultimately made the risks of pressing ahead with the 3G development too great.
“With the future funding pressures now projected from a significant falling roll, and the financial risk associated with the 3G facility resting solely on the shoulders of the College, the board of governors did not feel comfortable proceeding with the 3G project,” Dr Plumb added.
The announcement is expected to disappoint many locally, where the need for improved sports facilities has long been highlighted. The timing is particularly difficult following the recent withdrawal of YMCA Plymouth from operating the College’s sports hall at the end of March.
“We understand this will be very disappointing for our local community, not least following YMCA Plymouth’s cessation of operations in the Sports Hall at the end of March,” said Dr Plumb, who added further details on future community access to the hall are expected later in the summer term.
Despite the setback, the college was keen to recognise the effort behind the project.
“We would like to thank all those who have been involved in the 3G project for their support, and we are sorry we are unable to proceed any further in delivering this facility for the Torpoint area.”
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