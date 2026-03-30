Marking a remarkable year of community and charity
THE East Cornwall’s Court Goodwill 5077 of the Foresters Friendly Society has celebrated an uplifting and memorable annual general meeting, highlighting a year defined by friendship, mutual support and outstanding charitable achievement.
The meeting was held in Liskeard and chaired by outgoing Chief Ranger Sis Joan Thomas, alongside Court secretary Bro Gary Webber, who also serves as Devon and Cornwall area secretary.
Proceedings began on a reflective note, with a minute’s silence in memory of members who had passed away, before moving into the formal business of the afternoon.
Key agenda items included the review of finances, accounts and member grants, all of which were carefully discussed and unanimously approved. The Court also reflected on its charitable efforts over the past year, an area in which Sis Joan’s leadership truly stood out.
In her closing remarks, Sis Joan expressed heartfelt thanks to her fellow Foresters, as well as friends and family, whose collective support helped raise an impressive £1,313.58 for Cornwall Hospice Care. The total stands as a testament to the generosity and community spirit at the heart of the organisation.
A significant moment in the afternoon came with the change of officers, during which Sis Joan formally handed over her role to Bro Kevin Wadland of Launceston. The transition was marked by warm applause and sincere expressions of appreciation for Sis Joan’s dedication and service.
Following the meeting, members enjoyed refreshments and took part in a raffle in support of the incoming Chief Ranger Kevin’s chosen charity, the Launceston Voluntary First Aid Service so continuing the Court’s proud tradition of giving back to the community.
If anyone would like to find out more about getting involved, area secretary Bro Gary would be delighted to hear from them.
To explore more about the Foresters Friendly Society, its long history and the benefits of membership across the UK, visit the national website: www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk
A deep dive into the history of Titanic
JOIN us for a talk on Thursday, April 9 (6.30pm for 7pm start) with guest speaker and author Brian Clargo, who, together with his wife, had the extraordinary opportunity to visit the wreck of the Titanic aboard a Mir submarine.
Brian will share the remarkable story of how this once-in-a-lifetime adventure came about and recount their unforgettable experience exploring one of the most iconic sites in history.
Don’t miss this unique glimpse into deep sea exploration, history and human curiosity.
Reasonably priced bar and raffle, with one prize donated by Brian. All welcome at this event, including dogs on leads - free wi-fi - payment by cash or card.
People can also just turn up on the night.
Come and support talented crafters
EASTER Craft Fair, Sunday, April 5, 10am to 2pm, free entry
Come to the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall (PL11 3JX) and support our many talented crafters and buy some unique handmade pieces which you, your family and friends will love.
There will be some of your favourites as well as new ones. Entry is free, all are welcome, including dogs on leads. There will also be hot and cold refreshments.
Bumper prizes on offer at bingo evening
A BINGO evening will take place in Lanreath Village Hall on Wednesday, April 8. Doors open at 6.30pm with eyes down at 7.30pm.
Excellent prizes to be won for first and second lines, while for a full house there are prizes of meat and veg boxes, plus fruit boxes.
Tea, coffee and biscuits are available plus raffle and a money game. Do come and join us, all monies raised goes back into the community.
Meanwhile, the Village Hall car boot sale takes place on Sunday, April 12, from 12pm to 3pm.
Hot and cold refreshments are available, so please come and support your local community.
Easter church services for Linkinhorne and Upton Cross
CHURCH services – St Melor’s, Linkinhorne
Morning Prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
April 3 – Good Friday – Reflections at 10am.
April 5 – Easter Day – Communion at 6.30pm
St Paul’s, Upton Cross
April 3 – Good Friday - join St Melor's at 10am
April 5 – Easter Day – All age service at 10am.
Quiz evening at Sterts proves a huge success
A successful quiz evening held at Sterts, Upton Cross recently resulted in a £170 donation to Shelterbox, Cornwall's international aid charity.
More than 70 people attended the sold-out Cornish quiz in the Sturrock Studio, which saw 12 teams compete in rounds ranging from food and drink, inventions to sport and pasties.
Quizzers were treated to platters and bottles provided by the Cornish Cheese Company and Cornwall Wine Company, while raffle prizes included an off-road adventure courtesy of Roger Young Land Rover and tickets for forthcoming Sterts shows.
The organisers wish to thank all those who took part and made the event such a success.
A real buzz amongst working party at Stara Woods
Don’t forget anyone is welcome to join the Working Bees on Saturday, April 4 at the entrance at Stara Bridge at 10am for continuation of the work that is always needed there.
Holly’s off to global jamboree
Exciting news is that we a scout selected for the 2027 global jamboree in Poland.
Congratulations to Holly, who now needs raising £3,500 for the event!
Two evenings were cancelled due to the awful weather conditions. Throughout the group there have been projects started - Animal Carer, staffs for everyone, a Lego challenge and a themed few weeks for the Beavers of fun, friendship and love.
Demonstration proves a colourful hit with Flower Club
On March 12, members and visitors to the club thoroughly enjoyed a demonstration by Karen Smith entitled “Let the Flowers Talk,” where she produced six lovely arrangements (some of which included side arrangements of similar design).
These were each raffled off at the end, much to the delight of those who had attended.
Our next demonstration will be on April 9 at 2pm in the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This is a demonstration by Lisa Harris from Plympton entitled ‘Exploring Sustainable Concepts’.
New and old members are very welcome to attend. Further details from Brenda Bolton, telephone 07714 684344. Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com. Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
School pupils bring joy and inspiration with beautiful artwork
Riverside United Church, The Quay: Thank you to Looe school pupils for the beautiful artwork they have created for the church. The paintings bring colour, joy and inspiration to our community. A spokesperson said: “Thank you for sharing your talent and creativity with us — you have truly made our church feel even more welcoming and full of life.”
Good Friday, April 3, at 7.45pm - ‘Tenebrae’- a service of light and darkness.
Easter Sunday, April 5, at 11am - A family Easter service.
A date for your diary, a not to be missed concert on Saturday, April 18 at 7pm. A flute, soprano and organ recital with the renowned Samantha Rowe and Anthony Trodd. Our upcoming church fundraising event.
Everyone is welcome to come along, as are well behaved dogs. Light refreshments are available after our weekly 11am services.
Workshop open to all at Pelynt Village Hall
The Looe & District Flower Club meets at Pelynt Village Hall on April 7 at 2pm.
A workshop, open to all, is available, please bring flowers and a container and enjoy putting together an arrangement. Have fun and chat, coffee, tea and biscuits.
Chocolate treat on offer at Cleerway
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday to celebrate Easter in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
This will be a family friendly time that may include chocolate!
We will be sharing an Easter breakfast together from 9:45am before the service starts at 10:30am.
Please note that won't be the usual monthly shared lunch or clothes-swap this time.
Please feel free to invite your family and friends to join us as everyone is welcome.
Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’
On Good Friday, April 3, there will be a ‘Walk of Witness’. This will start at the Parish Church at 10am and the walk will take the route through part of the village, towards the Village Hall, where there will be a United Service of hymns, prayers and reflections. Starting at 10.30am, all are welcome.
Easter Day, the morning United Service will be held at St Ive Parish, on April 5, starting at 11.15am. Fellowship continues over a cup of tea/coffee. All are welcome.
Meanwhile, an ‘All in the April evening’ concert will be given by Valley Voices at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, April 18, starting at 7pm.
Rev Park to lead Easter services
Connon Methodist Church
Friday Service with Rev Janet Park at 3pm.
Easter Sunday Cluster Services at Trevelmond with Rev Janet Park at 10am.
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