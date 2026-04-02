TOWN councillors in Saltash are set to be asked to approve a major package of youth funding worth £150,000 each for two leading local organisations over the next three years.
The proposals come through Saltash Team for Youth (STFY), following a commissioning process for the delivery of professional youth work between 2026 and 2029. Three tenders were originally submitted for the contract period from The Core, Livewire and the Solomon Theatre Group.
Under recommendations being put forward to the council, councillors will be asked to award £150,000 over three years to both The Core and Livewire. The funding equates to £50,000 per organisation per year and forms part of a wider £300,000 budget allocated, which was approved during the council’s previous budget-setting process.
At that stage, members also agreed to increase overall youth funding and extend the commissioning period from one year to a three-year cycle, aimed at improving stability for providers and continuity for young people.
Last year, both The Core and Livewire were awarded £30,421 each in council funding. If approved, the new arrangements would therefore represent a substantial uplift in financial support and a longer-term guarantee of income over a three-year period.
STFY assessed the tenders and reported that both The Core and Livewire submitted strong applications, broadly comparable in quality to previous years. However, it was noted that Livewire’s submission did not include company accounts at the time of evaluation.
As a result, officers have recommended that any funding awarded to Livewire should be made subject to the satisfactory provision of up-to-date financial accounts. In addition, both organisations would be required to maintain valid insurance documentation and current safeguarding, operational and governance policies throughout the funding period.
The Core and Livewire both play central roles in delivering youth services across Saltash.
Livewire, based on the town’s waterside, is widely recognised for its focus on creative engagement through music, performance and the arts. It provides rehearsal facilities, music tuition and live performance opportunities for young people aged between 10 and 21. Alongside its creative offer, the organisation also runs targeted support programmes for young people experiencing challenges such as mental health difficulties, addiction issues and social isolation, aiming to provide early intervention and safe, supportive spaces.
The Core, meanwhile, delivers a broader youth service model, offering structured youth sessions, sporting and creative activities, and wider community engagement opportunities. Its work focuses on building confidence, resilience and positive relationships among children, teenagers and young adults.
In addition to group activities, The Core provides a dedicated one-to-one support service delivered by trained youth workers. This service offers guidance on a range of issues including mental wellbeing, relationships, education and sexual health, with the aim of ensuring youngsters have access to trusted advice in a safe and accessible environment.
Councillors will now be asked to consider the recommendations as part of the council’s ongoing commitment to sustaining and strengthening youth provision in Saltash over the 2026–2029 funding period, with a decision expected at their meeting on April 9.
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