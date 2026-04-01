A BURST of colour is set to brighten Saltash this April as local artist Karon Matten brings a vibrant pop-up exhibition to Saltash Studios.
Running from April 15 to 18, the free exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 4pm, inviting visitors to step inside and explore Karen’s striking collection of screen prints.
Known for her bold use of colour and texture, her work features animals and flowers brought vividly to life through exotic palettes, richly layered papers and delicate gold foiling.
Many of the pieces on display have been created at Saltash Studios over the past year, offering visitors a unique insight into both her creative process and her connection to the growing local arts scene. Subjects range from animals at Dartmoor Zoo to more personal inspirations, including her own pets and everyday objects.
Strong influences of Japanese design, culture and mythology can also be seen throughout the collection, adding an extra layer of depth and storytelling to each piece.
As well as viewing the artwork, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a selection of prints, giving them the chance to take home an original piece created by a local artist.
Karen first developed her screen-printing practice at Dartington College of Arts, where she studied on the Community Arts course, before continuing her training at Crewe and Alsager College, where she completed an Honours Degree in Creative Arts.
The exhibition also shines a spotlight on Saltash Studios itself, which opened in 2025 and has quickly become a hub for creativity, wellbeing and enterprise in South East Cornwall. The venue now hosts a range of activities including cinema nights, creative classes, wellbeing workshops and pop-up events, as well as offering flexible workspace for artists and small businesses.
Entry to the exhibition is free, and no booking is required.
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