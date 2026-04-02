THE town council are to write to the Post Office requesting the installation of an external ATM in Liskeard, as concerns grow over access to cash following the impending closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch.
The move comes after Santander confirmed it will close its Liskeard branch on May 20, leaving the town without any traditional banking facilities.
Councillors say the loss will significantly impact residents and businesses who still rely on cash services for day-to-day transactions.
The decision was made at a recent council meeting, where members discussed the implications of the closure and the role of alternative services in maintaining access to banking support.
It was noted during the meeting that Banking Hubs, which are often proposed as replacements for closed branches, primarily provide face-to-face banking services but do not dispense cash. Councillors pointed out that Liskeard already benefits from a Post Office offering both banking and cash services, but raised concerns about accessibility outside of opening hours.
According to council minutes, members considered that while there are “a number of locations where cash might already be available,” the key issue is access once businesses are closed for the day, leaving gaps in provision for residents and visitors.
Councillor Kerry Cassidy proposed the council formally write to the Post Office requesting consideration of an external ATM facility, ideally installed on the outside of the building. The proposal was seconded by Councillor Nick Craker and was unanimously resolved by the council.
Councillors expressed hope that the addition of an ATM would help mitigate the impact of losing Santander and ensure continued access to cash in the town centre.
The council’s decision reflects growing national concerns over the decline of high street banking services, particularly in rural and market towns where alternative cash access points are increasingly limited.
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