Road Closures
Castle Hill is scheduled to be closed to traffic between 9.30am and 3.30pm on April 15 in order to enable cabling works to take place.
Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties in the affected area and an alternative diversionary route will be signposted.
This is to enable gas investigation trail holes to be dug. Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.
Unsafe cliff
An area of the South West Coast Path in the parish of St John between grid references SX 40980 51283 and SX 40980 51283 will now be closed until September 9, 2026.
This is because of a coastal slope resulting in an unsafe cliff. It was first closed on March 10.
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