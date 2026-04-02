A HISTORIC building in the heart of Liskeard could soon be transformed into a dental practice, after detailed plans were submitted to Cornwall Council for approval.
Webb’s House, prominently located on The Parade, is proposed to become home to a modern NHS and private dental surgery under an application submitted by Procerus Orthodontics Ltd, with architectural drawings prepared by Newbury Design Limited.
The Grade II listed building is one of Liskeard’s most recognisable landmarks and only recently served as the home of the Cornish Times until September 2024, when the newspaper vacated the “Tindle Suite”.
The planning application seeks listed building consent and associated approval to convert part of the ground floor and rear annex into a dental practice known as Webb’s House Dental. If approved, the facility would include four dental surgeries, reception and waiting areas, decontamination rooms, X-ray facilities and staff areas.
According to documents submitted to Cornwall Council’s planning department, the proposals involve largely internal alterations, with minimal external change to the building. The only visible modifications would be two small ventilation louvres on the rear elevation, designed to support clinical air systems.
Developers say the scheme has been carefully designed to respect the building’s heritage, with most changes affecting modern internal structures added after a major fire in 2003. Surviving historic features, including parts of the entrance hall and decorative detailing, would be retained and protected.
Webb’s House, designed by architect John Foulston in 1833, originally operated as Webb’s Hotel and later a posting house. It has since undergone major restoration and now forms part of a mixed-use building, including residential apartments.
The application states the conversion would bring “continued viable commercial use” to the property, while preserving its architectural and historic significance within Liskeard Conservation Area.
If approved, the development would secure long-term occupation of one of the town centre’s most prominent heritage buildings.
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