AN evening of cabaret, community and creative protest is coming to Cornwall as Scary Little Girls joins forces with Greenham Women Everywhere to honour the extraordinary contribution Cornish women made to the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp.
In September 1981, women marched from Cardiff to protest the siting of American cruise missiles at RAF Greenham Common. What began as a ten-day walk became a 19-year occupation that reshaped the landscape of peaceful protest and women’s activism in Britain.
Women from Cornwall were among those who left their homes and families to live at the Peace Camp, facing arrest, eviction and hostility - united by the belief that collective, creative resistance could change the world.
Now their stories return home in Kernewek Keskesow Cabaret - an evening of theatre and music, performed in both Cornish and English, telling the stories of Cornish women and women based in Cornwall and their experiences at the peace camp.
The cabaret features Rebecca Mordan, Bec Applebee, Fiona O’Cleirigh, Fi Read and Claire Ingleheart, combining first-hand testimony with song to create a powerful and uplifting night of performance. They’ll be joined by The Revellers who will be singing at each event - a local feel-good acapella group of women who love putting a twist on folk, world music and protest songs.
With projected lyrics enabling audiences to follow along and join in, the event promises an evening of entertainment and celebration, as well as an opportunity to reflect on what the Greenham Women achieved over forty years ago.
Tour dates are as follows:
- Old Chapel in Helston on Friday, April 24
- Bude Library on Saturday, April 25
- St Agnes Library on Monday, April 27
- Redwing Arts in Penzance on Tuesday, April 28
- Shire House with intoBodmin on Wednesday, April 29
- Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre in Liskeard on Thursday, April 30.
Rebecca Mordan, artistic director of Scary Little Girls and co-founder of the Greenham Women Everywhere archive project, said: “Greenham isn’t just history to me - my mum was one of the women who went to the Peace Camp. I grew up understanding that ordinary women can do extraordinary things when they stand together.
“Bringing these stories back to Cornwall feels deeply personal. So many Cornish women were part of this movement, and their courage, humour and determination deserve to be celebrated loudly and proudly.”
Development work for the project has included workshops with Cornwall Youth Theatre and the Next Stage Group - part of Hall for Cornwall - who learned and explored the songs of Greenham as part of the creative process.
Before the 7.30pm cabaret, audiences are invited to step into the spirit of peaceful protest at a free drop-in exhibition and printmaking workshop.
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