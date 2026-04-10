TOWN councillors in Saltash have voted to limit their full council meetings to just one hour – in a significant shake-up designed to speed up decision-making and modernise how the authority operates.
The move, agreed after a passionate and at times divided debate, was approved by eight votes in favour, five against and one abstention. Councillors will, however, retain the ability to extend future meetings through standing orders where necessary.
The change forms part of a wide-ranging governance overhaul at Saltash Town Council, aimed at creating a more efficient and effective decision-making structure.
Under the new system, full council meetings will focus only on key strategic and statutory matters, such as setting the precept, major policy decisions and legal responsibilities. Much of the day-to-day business will instead be delegated to committees, which will be given greater authority to act independently.
A report presented to members made clear the current structure, which relies heavily on full council meetings supported by sub-committees and working groups, is no longer fit for purpose. It warned the approach places “unnecessary pressure” on councillors and officers, while slowing down decisions and creating duplication.
The overhaul will see committees fully empowered to make decisions within their remit, reducing the need for issues to be repeatedly referred back to full council. Sub-committees will be scrapped, with their responsibilities absorbed into main committees, while working groups will be used more flexibly for specific, time-limited tasks.
Councillors also agreed to reduce the number of full council meetings to 10 per year, dropping August and January to reflect quieter periods and align with sector norms.
Alongside structural reforms, members approved plans to bring in external expertise to review the council’s extensive policy framework.
The Cornwall Association of Local Councils (CALC) will be appointed to carry out the work at a cost of £400 per day, with the review expected to take three to four days.
The aim is to streamline the council’s current 51 policies down to around 34, removing duplication and ensuring they are aligned with best practice across the sector.
Councillors were told the scale and complexity of the task meant external support was necessary to deliver a “clearer, more coherent and more practical approach” to governance, while easing pressure on both members and staff.
The wider reforms are set to come into force from the new municipal year beginning in May and onwards.
Supporters of the changes say they will create a more focused, accountable and efficient council, with members better able to use their skills and time. They argue shorter full council meetings will encourage better preparation and sharper decision-making.
However, concerns were raised amongst members during the debate about limiting time for discussion and the potential impact on how the council would now interact with the local community, especially if much of the decision-making process was carried out in committees, rather than full council.
Despite those reservations, the proposals were ultimately backed, marking a major shift in how the town council conducts its business and setting the tone for a faster-paced, committee-led future.
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