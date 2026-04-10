A CARPENTRY apprentice at Cornwall College St Austell triumphed in the South of England regional heat of the BTX Carpentry and Joinery Learner of the Year competition.
Reece Brand, a level three apprentice employed by North Coast Cabins, travelled to Bath College to compete in the regional heat of the competition, which brought together top apprentices from a wide area.
Competing against learners from across the South of England, Reece secured first place, meaning he was named the region’s top carpentry apprentice and progressed to the national finals in Leicester.
Reece attended the competition alongside fellow Cornwall College St Austell apprentice Fergus Stephen, a level two carpentry apprentice employed by Samuel Winn Ltd, who also performed strongly and finished in fourth place.
“It is fantastic to see our apprentices recognised at this level,” said Daniel Brace, senior apprenticeship programme manager for carpentry at Cornwall College St Austell.
“Reece and Fergus both demonstrated real skill, precision and professionalism throughout the competition.
“Taking part in competitions like this allows apprentices to test themselves against the best learners in the industry and gain confidence in their craft. We are incredibly proud of both of them and look forward to supporting Reece as he goes on to represent the South of England at the national finals.”
The BTX Carpentry and Joinery Learner of the Year competition challenges apprentices to demonstrate their technical ability, accuracy and attention to detail under timed conditions. Regional heats take place, with the top competitors progressing to the national final.
The event provided both learners with valuable experience, giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside other apprentices while representing Cornwall College and their employers.
Employers, tutors and the wider college team have praised both apprentices for their dedication and performance. The college has since been supporting Reece in his preparation for the national finals.
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