A PIRATE in Cornwall is after your cash – for three good causes.
Shelley Shiraz, also known as Michelle Stevenson, a podiatrist in St Austell, is having her head shaved for charity for the second time.
Michelle is a member of the fundraising group, the Pirates of St Piran, and is calling for donations for Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Headland Unit at Treliske Hospital in Truro.
She said: “In August 2023, I had my head shaved for the Alzheimer’s Society and raised over £2,000. I was flabbergasted with the result.
“I’m not brave enough to jump out of a plane or fit enough to do a marathon, but this I can do, although I’m finding it more nerve racking as I’ve given myself longer to think about it.
“I’m a member of the Pirates of St Piran who have raised more than £100,000 for charity. I love singing and we raise money, so it’s a win-win for me.
“Last year, I lost my Dad to Alzheimer’s, but recently I’ve had close friends and family diagnosed with cancer. So, at 3pm on Saturday, May 2, at the Brixham Pirate Festival, I will be having my head shaved once again.
“Donations can be made through my fundraising page, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelley-shiraz
“I am on a heartfelt mission to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Headland Unit. These organisations are at the forefront of fighting cancer and providing essential support to patients and their families.
“Every day, countless individuals face the challenges of cancer with courage and hope, but they cannot do it alone. The need for continued research, compassionate care and advanced treatment facilities has never been greater. By supporting this cause, you are helping to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.”
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