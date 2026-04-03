A NUMBER of organisations have been successful in applying for grants from St Austell Town Council.
A grant for £4,000 has been given to Studio 4 Dance CIC (Community Interest Company) which operates from a unit in White River Place in the town centre.
The dance studio is involved with around 250 families each week and its coffee shop is well used by young mothers in the town.
The studio supports fun days in the town centre, events run by St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) and the annual St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature. The not-for-profit company also provides space for college performing arts courses.
Studio 4 Dance applied for a town council grant in the face of rising costs. Councillors praised the studio as “an excellent community facility in the town centre” and voted to approve the grant.
The council has given £1,000 to St Austell Amateur Operatic Society towards its production of Come From Away which will run on April 13 to 18. The same level of grant has gone to the St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature which will be held for the fourth time in June.
A grant of £500 will support Cornwall International Male Choral Festival events due to take place at St John’s Methodist Church in St Austell in May.
Grants of £250 have gone to a number of groups and causes. One such grant went to Edible St Austell to go towards the repair of a timber shelter, while another went to SALSA (St Austell Library Support Association) towards the cost of Easter activities.
A third grant of £250 went towards the cost of improving the memorial garden at St Austell Fire Station, while a grant of the same value has been given to Cornwall Performing Arts CIC towards its creative writing project for young people in St Austell.
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