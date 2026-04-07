AN 81-year-old man has been jailed for 22 years after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing two children in crimes described by a judge as “brutal” and “devastating.”
Francis Wells, of Barnoldswick in Lancashire, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7, after being found guilty of two counts of child rape, two indecent assaults and two counts of indecency with a child.
The court heard the abuse took place over a prolonged period during the 1980s and 1990s, mainly in Millbrook. Wells groomed both victims before carrying out the offences, manipulating their trust and using threats to silence them and prevent the abuse from being exposed.
Details presented during the trial revealed a pattern of calculated behaviour with Wells exploiting his position to repeatedly target the victims. The abuse left deep and lasting scars, with both individuals suffering significant psychological harm that has continued to affect their lives into adulthood.
Sentencing Wells, Judge Simon Carr condemned his actions in the strongest possible terms. He described the abuse as “brutal” and said its impact had been “devastating,” touching every aspect of the victims’ lives, from their mental health to their relationships and overall wellbeing.
The judge also paid tribute to the victims’ courage in coming forward decades after the offences took place, acknowledging the immense strength required to relive traumatic experiences in court. He contrasted this with Wells’ complete lack of remorse for his actions.
Police have praised the victims for their determination in pursuing justice after so many years. Police Staff Investigator Jo Wilson, who led the case, said: “Due to their courage in giving evidence, justice has truly been served culminating in the Judge passing a sentence that will, in all likelihood, mean the offender will never leave prison again.”
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