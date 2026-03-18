MORE than £150,000 has been raised for local communities thanks to the hard work of staff from Wales and West Utilities.
The figure is made up of colleague-led fundraising efforts, with more than £26,000 provided through the company’s match-funding scheme, alongside sponsorship of local sports organisations. The money has directly benefited thousands of people across the company’s operating area, from national and local charities to grassroots clubs and teams.
Bethan Jones, head of people and customer experience at Wales and West Utilities, said: “Year after year our colleagues continually go above and beyond to support the communities we work in, not only through fundraising, but also through community engagement initiatives. We are proud to enhance their efforts through match funding and sponsorship, ensuring their commitment and impact goes even further in giving back to the communities we serve.
“As a company we want to make a positive difference across the region, prioritising local community support, while also delivering energy to over 7.5-million people.
“We know our colleagues are set on doing more year on year and we’re excited to see what we can achieve in 2026.”
Wales and West Utilities has also reported strong results through its wider programmes, including its Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) initiative. This is on track to support over 700,000 customers and deliver over £43-million of funding to help reduce the risks of CO poisoning and alleviate the challenges of fuel poverty, fully meeting business plan commitments.
Bethan added: “This combined approach of colleague engagement, match-funding, and community investment ensures we continue to make a tangible, positive impact across the region.
“We are always inspired by the generosity, creativity, and commitment of our colleagues, and we look forward to building on this success in the year ahead.”
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