A woman sustained knife wounds after an alleged assault near Looe on Friday, April 17.

Officers were called at around 12.25pm to a report of an assault at a holiday park where a woman had sustained knife wounds.

Following a manhunt, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Plymouth the following day on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The women was treated in hospital before being discharged later that day.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The suspect left the scene and was believed to possibly have a weapon.

“Officers, including armed officers, carried out enquiries in the area and in the Southway area of Plymouth to locate the suspect.

“Following these enquiries, a 43-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on Saturday, April 18, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”