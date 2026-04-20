A woman sustained knife wounds after an alleged assault near Looe on Friday, April 17.
Officers were called at around 12.25pm to a report of an assault at a holiday park where a woman had sustained knife wounds.
Following a manhunt, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Plymouth the following day on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The women was treated in hospital before being discharged later that day.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The suspect left the scene and was believed to possibly have a weapon.
“Officers, including armed officers, carried out enquiries in the area and in the Southway area of Plymouth to locate the suspect.
“Following these enquiries, a 43-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on Saturday, April 18, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”
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