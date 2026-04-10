FANS of the BBC’s hit crime drama Beyond Paradise can now do more than just recognise its picturesque settings on screen – they can actually stay in one of its most iconic filming locations.
Quay Cottage, located on the Pentillie Castle Estate in the heart of the Tamar Valley National Landscape, has been opened up for holiday bookings, giving visitors the chance to experience the riverside home featured throughout the series.
The property is instantly recognisable to viewers as the home of DI Humphrey Goodman and his wife Martha. It has appeared in every series of Beyond Paradise since the spin-off from Death in Paradise first launched, becoming one of the show’s most familiar visual anchors.
Although the fictional town of Shipton Abbott is set in South Devon, much of the programme is filmed across South East Cornwall, where quiet villages, rolling countryside and coastal scenery provide the backdrop for the show’s relaxed but dramatic tone.
The latest series of Beyond Paradise once again follows Humphrey, played by Kris Marshall, as he adjusts to life in Martha’s hometown. And while viewers are drawn into the Devonshire community, the reality is many of the key scenes are filmed across Cornwall.
Quay Cottage sits directly on the banks of the River Tamar, offering uninterrupted water views and a peaceful rural setting. It is now available to book through holidaycottages.co.uk, with prices starting from around £827 per night, accommodating up to four guests and two dogs.
Other well-known filming locations include the coastal town of Looe, which is used for the show’s beach and seafront scenes, and Launceston, which doubles as Shipton Abbott’s high street.
Inside Quay Cottage, guests will find a carefully restored interior designed for comfort while retaining its traditional character. The kitchen is fully equipped for self-catering stays, while the dining room features large bay windows that look out across the river.
Upstairs, the cottage sleeps four guests across two double bedrooms. One benefits from an en-suite bathroom, while the second is served by a separate shower room. The layout has been designed to balance comfort with the historic character of the building.
Outside, the property offers uninterrupted views across the River Tamar, while the surrounding estate spans 55 acres of Repton-designed woodland gardens, with a network of walking routes open for guests to explore.
Owner Sammie Coryton said filming has become a familiar part of life on the estate, with production crews typically on site for several weeks at a time during each series. She described how a tea tent is often set up nearby, giving those on site a relaxed vantage point from which to observe filming in progress.
She also revealed the boat “Lily Bond” is frequently moored directly outside the cottage for extended periods during production, becoming a recognisable part of the riverside scenery seen on screen.
“The cast and crew have always been a pleasure to work with,” she said. “They are polite, professional and great fun, and it’s lovely to see the estate brought to life on screen.”
Bookings are now open at www.holidaycottages.co.uk
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