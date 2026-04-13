A “POWERFUL and uplifting” musical is taking to the stage in St Austell.
Come From Away is being performed by St Austell Amateur Operatic Society (AOS) on April 13 to 18 at the Keay Theatre.
A spokesperson for the society said: “With a 110-year history, St Austell AOS has built a reputation for high-quality, award-winning musical theatre and Come From Away is set to be another stand-out show.
“Featuring powerful songs such as Welcome to the Rock, Me and the Sky, and Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere, the show tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers who land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland.
“As the locals open their hearts and homes, a story of kindness, community and human connection unfolds in the most extraordinary circumstances.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.