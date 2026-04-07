THE town council in Torpoint says it is “extremely frustrated” after plans for a long-awaited 3G pitch were abruptly scrapped – insisting it was never given the chance to help save the project.
In a strongly worded statement, the council made clear the depth of its disappointment, not just at the collapse of the scheme, but at how the decision was reached following an extraordinary governors’ meeting at Torpoint Community College.
“The council recognises how significant this project is to our town. For many years, residents, volunteers, clubs, families and young people have shared a clear aspiration for an all‑weather facility that would support sport, wellbeing and community life throughout the year,” it read.
“That passion has been reflected not only in words, but in action: more than £15,000 was raised through community fundraising. In support of this shared ambition, the town council committed up to £90,000 of financial support and worked closely with the college to secure a further £85,000 from Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy Fund.
“The council is extremely frustrated the project cannot now move forward in its current format and that it was not given the opportunity to work with the college to explore potential solutions that might have enabled the facility to proceed.”
The council’s hard-line comes after the college confirmed it will not go ahead with the development following the governors’ meeting.
“It is with great sadness the decision has been made not to proceed with the 3G project in Torpoint,” said headteacher Dr Jeremy Plumb. “Since the inception of the project the college is now facing an unprecedented challenge due to a significant falling roll that is being seen across the local area due to a falling birth rate.
“There is no sign of the falling roll abating over at least the next five years, and this will place a significant financial strain on the college. With the future funding pressures now projected from a significant falling roll, and the financial risk associated with the 3G facility resting solely on the shoulders of the college, the board of governors did not feel comfortable proceeding with the 3G project.”
The move also comes just weeks after YMCA Plymouth ceased operating the college’s sports hall, compounding concerns about the future of local sports provision.
The news has hit like a sledgehammer for many, including the town council, who added: “The council is extremely frustrated the project cannot now move forward in its current format and that it was not given the opportunity to work with the college to explore potential solutions that might have enabled the facility to proceed.”
With the scheme now halted, attention turns to what happens next with the council confirming “all community donations remain ring fenced.”
They added: “The council remains committed to improving sports and leisure provision for residents of all ages. We are already in active discussions with partners and stakeholders in-light of the news to consider how best to continue supporting the development of high‑quality community sports facilities in Torpoint.”
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