THE very best of Saltash’s community spirit was celebrated as residents, organisations and volunteers came together for a lively and reimagined annual parishioners’ meeting, combining civic recognition with a showcase of local life.
Saltash Town Council welcomed attendees to an evening that blended the traditional meeting with its Civic Awards and the Shop Your Town initiative, creating a vibrant event focused on connection, recognition and local pride.
The centrepiece of the evening was the Civic Awards ceremony, which honoured individuals and organisations making a lasting impact in Saltash.
Winners included the Mayor’s Award, the Essa Cup, presented to the Community Fridge and Larder, and the Peter Stephens Cup awarded to Memory Box. Other honours went to Sue Chakley for Contribution to the Community, Caitlin Barnes as Youth Group Leader, Gary Richardson for Cultural Contribution, and Lizzy Asprey, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Alongside the ceremony, the Shop Your Town initiative showcased the depth and diversity of Saltash’s local organisations. Residents were able to meet representatives, learn about local activities, and explore opportunities to get involved in everything from volunteering to joining clubs and community projects.
A wide range of groups took part, including Saltash Repair Café, Royal British Legion Saltash and District, Saltash Tamar Lions, Saltash Boxing Club, Saltash Cricket Club, Saltash Community Shed, Tamar Trotters Running Club, Saltash Heritage, Saltash Old Cornwall Society and Saltash Scrapstore, among many others.
Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock praised the event, saying: “It was a true privilege to celebrate the incredible people and organisations that make Saltash such a special place to live. The Civic Awards highlight the dedication, kindness and community spirit that exist throughout our town.”
She added that combining the awards with Shop Your Town “made the evening even more meaningful,” highlighting both “inspiring residents” and the “strength and vibrancy” of local community life.
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