Officers say there is no risk to the public, but several incidents over the past three months have involved a small young black dog straying away from its owner and entering nearby residential gardens.
The incidents are reported to have taken place consistently between 5pm and 6.30pm, prompting concern from local residents and a police appeal for vigilance during walks in the area.
Saltash Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can contact police on 101 or via the police website, quoting occurrence number 50260084493.
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