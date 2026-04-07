THE new High Sheriff of Cornwall has been officially sworn in, taking up one of the Duchy’s most historic civic roles in a ceremony held at St Tudy Parish Church.
The formal declaration saw Harriet Hills installed as High Sheriff, succeeding Geraint Richards MVO OBE FICFor, during a service led by High Sheriff’s chaplain Rev Robin Thwaites. The event marked the traditional handover of an office with more than 1,000 years of history.
The role dates back to before the Norman Conquest, when “Shire Reeves” were Royal officials responsible for enforcing the King’s interests, collecting revenues, and maintaining law and order. While the modern position is largely ceremonial, it remains a Royal appointment and continues to support the justice system across England and Wales.
In Cornwall, the High Sheriff is appointed by the Duke of Cornwall and acts independently, supporting the Judiciary, police, emergency services, prison and probation teams, and a wide range of organisations involved in crime prevention and community safety. The role also champions charities and voluntary groups across the county.
Mrs Hills, who lives at St Kew Highway with her husband George, runs a smallholding and Christmas tree farm, alongside community initiatives developed locally in north Cornwall.
She said: “It is such an honour to be given this opportunity to serve the people of our wonderful Duchy of Cornwall and learn so much more about the place we all call home.
“The role of High Sheriff is an ancient one, but its heart remains the same: to serve the people of this County, to support the Judiciary and the rule of law, and to celebrate the unsung heroes of our communities. I promise to give it my all.”
During her year in office, Mrs Hills will focus particularly on young people aged 0–25, aiming to strengthen support and opportunities for the next generation across Cornwall.
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