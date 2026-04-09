DEVON and Cornwall Police has been working alongside sports clubs in Cornwall to take a stand against thieves and organised crime groups following a run of burglaries in the county.
An event at Par Track, near St Austell, brought together many clubs from across Cornwall, hosted by the Grounds Management Association.
Officers from the Rural Affairs team were in attendance to promote good practice in keeping high-value equipment safe and secure.
The team were invited to speak at the event after officers noted a run of sports clubs targeted by burglars over the winter period, where thousands of pounds worth of tractors, mowers and other equipment were stolen.
Rural Affairs officers PC Skinner and PC Orchard attended the event. They said: “The burglaries had a significant financial impact on local grass roots clubs and their attendees, from children’s sports clubs to adult football, so many felt the effects of these thefts.
“Sport clubs house a range of equipment, including some farm and plant machinery, all of which are vital to their daily running.
“That’s why it’s important for us team up with partner agencies at prevention events like these in Cornwall, working with clubs to help protect their equipment from thieves, prevent further incidents and deter offenders.
“It’s also a great reminder about how collaboration and awareness can make a real difference in keeping everyone, including property, safe.
“I’d also like to thank the Cornwall FA and the Grounds Management Association – they have been key partners in helping to raise awareness of how clubs can keep their high-value equipment and machinery safe.
Advice on storing equipment, security tips and DNA property marking was shared during the event and all participants went away with a Secured by Design approved forensic property solution to mark their equipment. This technology allows police to reunite the stolen property to its rightful owner if found.
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