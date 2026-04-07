A BOXING club is changing lives across Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula, delivering fast, focused and inclusive boxing for ages three to adult since launching in late 2023.
Built by experienced fighters and Hatton Academy coaches, Andrew and Reece Fellows, Guard-Up Boxing CIC has become a high-energy hub for fitness, confidence and community.
Weekly sessions run across Torpoint and Millbrook, including St James Church and Millbrook Scout Hall for one-to-one coaching.
Mini champs aged three to six, juniors seven to 15 and adults all train through energetic drills, technique work, combinations and fun-led fitness games. Advanced sessions offer controlled sparring with full safety gear, plus interclub opportunities across the region to build real fight experience.
A sensory-friendly family session creates a calm, slower environment with no music, focusing on movement, teamwork and enjoyment for all abilities.
The new ‘12 Rounds’ circuit delivers a 45-minute full-body workout built from 12 two-minute rounds targeting strength, cardio and endurance.
As a Community Interest Company, Guard-Up reinvests into local projects and has supported street markets, the Torpoint and Rame Lions Summer Fair and the 'This Is Me' neurodivergent festival. It also works with Torpoint Youth Club, local Beavers groups and Beat4Autism to deliver truly inclusive community boxing.
Coach Andrew says the mission is simple: “We want to build confidence, improve fitness and create a welcoming space where everyone belongs. From Mini Champs to adult fighters, Guard-Up is proving boxing can be fun, safe and life-changing for all.
“Anyone can get involved from age three upwards, whether for fitness, confidence or competition as the club continues to grow.”
Anyone interested in joining in can take part at one of the following sessions, which take place at St James’ Church in Torpoint on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Millbrook Scout Hut on Wednesdays.
For more information, visit www.guardupboxing.co.uk
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