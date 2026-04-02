A PROPOSED development to provide five studios flats, as well as further living accommodation, at a former pub in Torpoint has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The proposal for the former Kings Arms Public House, which was sent by Andrew Clarkson, stated that the applicant is seeking a change of use from public house to five studio flats on the ground floor, along with the regularisation of use for the first and second floors as a HMO (house in multiple occupation).
Work on the eight proposed HMO rooms at the old pub on Fore Street were undertaken back in February 2024, while changes for the flats were completed in January earlier this year.
A previous application to turn the property back into a cottage was submitted on December 2024 - the same month the pub closed its doors for the last time - but were refused last year.
In the cover letter sent by the planning agent for the applicant, it stated that several documents were not submitted and a fee had not been paid.
It said: “With regard to a design and access statement this has not been prepared in this instance as we did not have input to the studio flats design.
“We have not enclosed a planning fee at this stage as the whole application does not fit within normal planning Fee description. Similarly, we have had no input into the design of the HMO.
“However, we understand from the client, that your authority are aware of the use as an HMO - and that the particular department have requested that the matter be "regularised" via the planning system.
“We are advised that no external alterations have been made to the former public house.”
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