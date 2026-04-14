LISKEARD Town Council has announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 Honoured Burgess Award, one of the highest civic honours the town can bestow.
The award recognises individuals who have made significant, long-term contributions to the community of Liskeard.
This distinction celebrates those whose voluntary service, dedication, and commitment have gone above and beyond the call of duty, bringing real and lasting benefit to the town and its people.
The honour carries no rights, duties, or privileges, but serves as formal recognition of exceptional service.
The town council encourages residents to consider members of the community whose dedication has made a genuine difference to the life of the town.
To be eligible for the award, nominees must have provided a service that benefits the whole or part of the Liskeard community. Their service must be voluntary and not undertaken as part of paid employment.
Nominations may be made by any registered elector of Liskeard or by a Liskeard town councillor. All nominations will be by Liskeard Town Council before being considered at a meeting of full council.
The decision of the council is final and posthumous nominations cannot be accepted.
While there is no limit to the number of Honoured Burgesses who may be appointed, the title is awarded rarely and with great care, and it is unusual for more than two or three individuals to hold the honour at any time.
Nomination forms are now available from the town council office or www.liskeard.gov.uk and they must be submitted by Monday, April 20.
They can be sent to the town council offices at The Town Clerk, Liskeard Town Council, 3–5 West Street, Liskeard, PL14 6BW or by emailing [email protected]
Supporting documents may be included if relevant.
The successful recipient(s) will receive a medal and framed scroll, with the award presented at the earliest suitable opportunity following approval.
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