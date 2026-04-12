ORGANISERS behind a special Second World War commemoration in Saltash are inviting the local community to attend a powerful remembrance event taking place on April 22, as final preparations are completed for the unveiling of restored graves honouring six firefighters.
The ceremony at St Stephen’s churchyard will mark the 85th anniversary of a tragic incident in 1941, when six Saltash firemen lost their lives in King Street, Devonport – the largest single loss of life for fire brigades in England and Wales in a single wartime incident.
Neil Stanlake, who has led the restoration project, said arrangements are “slowly starting to come together” as the community prepares to pay tribute to the men: Francis Brooking (44), Stanley Crabb (26), Alfred Crapp (33), Bernard Jasper (27), John Stanlake (28) and Leslie Tibbs (31).
The graves have now been fully restored following a major community fundraising effort that raised more than £13,000, including a £5,000 donation from The National Firemen’s Union. A newly designed storyboard, detailing the firefighters’ lives and service, will also be unveiled at the site, with all contributors acknowledged.
The commemorative service will begin at 2pm at St Stephen’s Church, led by Rev Laura Bushell-Hawke alongside the Bishop of Plymouth, Rt Rev James Grier. Organisers say the bishop’s involvement is especially meaningful given the men were killed in Plymouth.
A wide range of civic representatives are expected to attend, including the Lord Lieutenant or deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, the High Sheriff of Cornwall, senior fire and police officials, and the mayors of Plymouth and Saltash. Descendants of the firefighters are also expected to be present.
Following the service, wreaths will be laid at each restored grave, before the official unveiling of the new storyboard.
The day will conclude with a community reception at The Ploughboy pub in Saltash, where refreshments will be served and residents are invited to attend.
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