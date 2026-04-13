At the APM the chairman shared a report thanking all councillors including ward councillor Adrian Parsons for their contributions over the past twelve months helping to run a smooth and productive parish council. Also raised in her report was the challenge of reporting pot holes in the parish which the clerk and councillors do on a regular basis. St Torney’s Church forwarded a report which was read to the meeting, detailing several events due to take place in the near future and looking at the potential for a public convenience to be installed. Councillor Adrian Parsons forwarded a report which gave details regarding Cornwall Council election figures, budget figures and how these were to be distributed, also National Highways information and maintenance. Recycling, and new homes were among other topics he gave details about. Members of the public will be able to view the minutes in full on North Hill Parish Council website in the near future. At the AGM it was unanimously agreed that the chairman and vice chairman would remain in role for a further twelve months and the financial end of year accounts were shared and agreed.