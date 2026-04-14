A NEW alternative learning provision has been launched in Tideford.
The Learning Paddocks is designed to support young people under the age of 25 who are currently unable to access or engage with mainstream education.
The organisation aims to offer a calm, outdoor environment where young people can rebuild confidence, develop practical life skills, and re-engage with learning through hands-on activities.
Their enrichment programme includes practical, hands-on tasks that support independence and confidence, combined with outdoor learning and wellbeing activities.
Participants will be able to work with horses and donkeys through grooming, care and bonding, as well as getting involved in gardening and environmental projects.
Founder Archie Hill said: “Throughout my entire working career, I’ve had the privilege of working across a range of educational settings as a teacher.
“While all young people technically had access to education, I saw first-hand how traditional classrooms often failed those who learn differently - especially those who struggle with rigid indoor routines and expectations.
“We started this school to create something better. A place where education feels accessible, meaningful, and inspiring - not limiting.
“Through outdoor learning, hands-on experiences, and a tailored approach, we want to open the doors for young people who may not thrive in mainstream environments but still have so much to offer and achieve.”
The provision is particularly aimed at young people with additional needs such as SEMH, autism, ADHD, or those experiencing emotionally based school avoidance, offering a supportive and structured alternative to traditional settings.
Archie continued: “We believe this is a much-needed provision within the local area, providing opportunities for young people to reconnect with education, improve wellbeing, and develop skills that will support them into adulthood.
“As we begin welcoming learners, we are also keen to raise awareness within the local community, both for families who may benefit and for professionals working with young people.”
For more information, visit: www.thelearningpaddocks.com
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