Did you know that churches and church halls all over the area are open not just on Sundays but at various times throughout the week? There you can find: activities for families, such as toddler groups, Lego construction evenings and after-school craft sessions; help for people with dementia together with respite for their carers; advice and support for people with debt problems; women’s groups; and spaces for tea and chat. Many of these activities are free of charge and others cost very little or rely on donations.