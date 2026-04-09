DID you know that the world premiere of a new musical took place in St Austell earlier this month?
What A Hope, composed by a local musician, was performed on Good Friday and again on Easter Saturday at St John’s Methodist Church. It has a meaningful and thought-provoking libretto with very clever music and songs. I loved some of the tunes and have been singing them around the house ever since. And to think you missed it!
Did you know that a new Christian book shop has opened in the St Austell area? It’s at Par Market and is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm.
Did you know that churches and church halls all over the area are open not just on Sundays but at various times throughout the week? There you can find: activities for families, such as toddler groups, Lego construction evenings and after-school craft sessions; help for people with dementia together with respite for their carers; advice and support for people with debt problems; women’s groups; and spaces for tea and chat. Many of these activities are free of charge and others cost very little or rely on donations.
Finding out what is going on in our churches and chapels is not always easy. Our local churches have a lot to learn when it comes to publicity.
But there is a general message here for everyone reading this: some people claim that Christianity in this country is dying. True, fewer people are attending church on Sundays. But church is not – and indeed never has been – just for Sundays. Jesus is alive every day of the week and anyone who seeks it out can find help, support and Christian love in our church buildings throughout the week.
Liz Burroughs
Circuit steward, St Austell Methodist Circuit
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