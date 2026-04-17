A COMMUNITY interest company in Cornwall supporting families with children who are affected by the terminal illness of a parent or carer has been shortlisted for an award.
Gunners Kids CIC, based at Tywardreath, has been named as a regional finalist in the UK StartUp Awards 2026.
The not-for-profit business founded in 2024 has been shortlisted in the rising star category.
Gunners Kids CIC was established by Tamsin Chapman-Gunner in memory of her husband Chris Gunner after she identified a significant lack of support services for families navigating the difficult circumstances of the terminal illness of a parent or carer.
Tamsin said: “We are delighted to have been nominated and shortlisted for the regional finals of this award.
“It’s fantastic that the hard work of our team has been recognised and, hopefully, this will help us reach even more families who need our support. We look forward to representing Cornwall at the regional final, with the hope of progressing to the national final at Ideas Fest in September.”
The business has grown since its inception and now includes a team of six people. The shortlisting highlights its rapid momentum and its commitment to providing support for families across Cornwall through compassionate community-focused intervention. The team aims to ensure that children and their care-givers have access to the guidance and care they need during a time of immense challenge.
The UK StartUp Awards were launched to recognise the start-up scene across the UK.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, co-founder of the awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation and contributing to prosperity right across the UK.
“This year's finalists represent the very best of British entrepreneurial talent, spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, building ventures that are making a real difference in their industries and communities.”
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