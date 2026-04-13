ROY MATTHEWS, 61, of Higher Road, Pensilva pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to between, 2008 and 2024 at Pensilva, making 165 Category A indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child including 12 moving images, 96 Category B photographs including two moving images, 1392 Category C images including 13 moving images, distributing a Category C indecent image of a child and possessing 163 images of a child contrary to sections 62 and 66 of the Coroners and Justice Act which makes it an offence to possess non-photographic prohibited images of children such as computer generated or cartoons. He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years, has to register with the police for ten years and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and his contact with any female under the age of 16.