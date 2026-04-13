SEX OFFENCES
SEBASTIAN MAIER, 50, of NFA, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at Sportsmans Arms, Menheniot on 15 September. He was sent to prison for 11 years and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until further order.
ANDREW SPELLING, 42, of Southbourne Road, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of making 406 Category A, 330 Category B and 316 Category C indecent images of a child in November 2023. He will be sentenced on 23 April.
JOSHUA HOBSON, 35, of NFA pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 87 Category B indecent images of a child at St Austell between 2021 and 2024. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 24 April.
ROY MATTHEWS, 61, of Higher Road, Pensilva pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to between, 2008 and 2024 at Pensilva, making 165 Category A indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child including 12 moving images, 96 Category B photographs including two moving images, 1392 Category C images including 13 moving images, distributing a Category C indecent image of a child and possessing 163 images of a child contrary to sections 62 and 66 of the Coroners and Justice Act which makes it an offence to possess non-photographic prohibited images of children such as computer generated or cartoons. He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years, has to register with the police for ten years and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and his contact with any female under the age of 16.
FRANCIS WELLS, 82, of Back Commercial Street, Barnoldswick has been sent to prison for ten years after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of eleven sex offences including raping two girls aged under 16 at Torpoint.
YORDAN STANCHEV, 26, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at Hurdon Road, Launceston on 25 January. He was sent to prison for three years and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until further order.
ASSAULT
KATIE MESLEY, 38, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay has pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and police officers at Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske on 14 August and at Penzance on 4 November when she also pleaded guilty to burgling a church when she stole wine, a laptop computer, tablet, tea towels, a silver Chalise and plate communion set and cash from the Presbytery in Rosevean Road, Penzance, stealing an iPad and iPhone from East Street Post Office, Newquay in February 2025, alcohol from Waitrose in Ringwood, Hampshire on 6 January and clothes from Superdry in Reading on 9 February. She will be sentenced on 14 May.
PAUL TIMMINS, 44, of Bay View Terrace, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at St Columb Minor on 5 March occasioning her actual bodily harm and damaging a door at her property. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 24 August.
CLAIRE STANYER, 52, of Cross Close, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a paramedic at Cliff Road, Newquay on 12 July last year. Her case was listed for 8 May. She also pleaded guilty to driving on The Sang, Newquay on 1 July 2024 with 235 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL BERRY, 57, of Queen Street, Lostwithiel changed his plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a man and a woman on Bodmin Hill, Lostwithiel on 15 May and another man at The Old Tannery, Fore Street, Lostwithiel on 27 March last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging the rear door of a property on Bodmin Hill and destroying handcuffs at Newquay Police Station on 15 May. He will be sentenced on 31 July and was released on conditional bail not to go to a property on Bodmin Hill or enter Guildhall Lane, Lostwithiel or contact two men and a woman.
ANDREW DICKERSON, 39, of Meadow Park, St Ive Road, Pensilva has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman at Liskeard occasioning her actual bodily harm on 26 March. His case was listed for 1 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or enter Cornwall apart from court appearances.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
ERIC GREEN, 41, of Woburn Road, Launceston was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of, on 19 June, 2024 at an address in Church View, North Petherwin robbing a couple of cash, ID documents and a tobacco pouch. Charges of threatening a woman with an offensive weapon, namely a metal wrench and a knife, and threatening a man with a metal bar were discharged when the prosecution offered no evidence.
JAMIE CHANNING, 37, of HMP PARC, Cardiff was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of, on 19 June 2024 at Church View, North Petherwin, robbing a man and a woman of a tobacco pouch containing bank cards, a driving licence and cash. The prosecution offered no evidence on a charge of threatening a man with a knife.
HARASSMENT
SCOTT JENKINS, 44, of Killyvarder Way, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on a charge of harassing a woman at an address in Luxulyan between September 2024 and January 2025 when he attended her address and was verbally abusive towards her and threatened to print messages between her and another male and post them around her place of work. He was fined £432 and made subject to a restraining order.
THEFT
SHANE BOYNS, 37, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £129 from Sainsbury’s in Truro last November, £180 worth of perfume from Boots in Truro on 3 December and handling stolen goods, namely a coat belonging to TK Maxx in Truro. He was fined £240 and has to pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of Santos Terrace, Tywardreath Highway pleaded guilty to damaging a garage wall at Par on 27 February and stealing £68.15 worth of goods from the Co-op in Middleway, St Blazey on 22 March. She was ordered to pay £400 compensation for the wall and £68.15 compensation to the Co-op.
CONNOR BELL, 22, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to damaging a door and camera doorbell at a property in Harvey Street on 1 April. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to an address in Harvey Street until 3 April 2028. A charge of using threatening behaviour was dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.
DRUGS OFFENCES
KAWANIE LEWIS, 39, of Eliot Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing 1.5 grams of cannabis at Polkyth Parade, Carlyon Road, St Austell on 9 April. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
CHRISTOPHER EMMINS, 37, of St Nicholas Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Treffry Lane, Bodmin on 6 April without due care and attention, with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop on Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin when required to by a police officer and possessing cocaine. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 8 June with magistrates considering a custodial sentence.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
DAWN TUNNICLIFFE, 54, of Pollawyn Road, Quintrell Downs changed her plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Pollawyn Road on 18 June with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 32 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten. She was banned from driving for 18 months.
CLOSURE ORDERS
14 BODWANNICK VIEW, BODMIN was made subject to a three-month closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act on 5 April.
25 FINN VC ESTATE, BODMIN had its closure order, which was made on 13 January, extended for a further three months.
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