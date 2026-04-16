There are 12 actors on stage, all pivoting admirably from scene to scene to portray Gander natives and a variety of travellers, the most salient of whom come from one particular aeroplane and include: a female pilot, a male couple nervous about being openly gay, two middle-aged singletons tentatively attracted to each other, a mother who is concerned for her firefighter son in New York, and a Muslim chef who finds himself under an unpleasant spotlight.