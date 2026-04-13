PEOPLE are being given the chance to vote for which new piece of impressive play equipment they think should be installed at Poltair Park in St Austell.
The town council is inviting park-goers to indicate their preference for a replacement for the ageing helter-skelter which has been in place at the park since 2008.
The council says it is considering options to replace the helter-skelter, which has also been attracting anti-social behaviour, with something equally significant and bold that will stand out from other parks.
Three options are being put forward. One is a bird’s nest tower, another is called an olive tree, while the third is named the sky twister.
People can take part in the consultation at St Austell Library until Saturday, April 18.
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