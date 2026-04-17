CORNWALL Council looks set to make a thumping loss on the former General Wolfe pub building in the centre of St Austell.
The building which the council bought for £1-million around six years ago has now been put up for auction with a guide price of £150,000-plus.
The council had bought the building with a view to providing temporary accommodation for homeless people via Conserv Facilities Ltd. However, because of various issues, the plan was never carried through and the building has become rundown.
Earlier this year, Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly, the Independent cabinet member for economic regeneration and investment, confirmed there were moves for the building to be sold. At the time, he criticised the previous Conservative council administration for buying the building for £1-million, saying it was a “stupid thing to do”.
While the building has been empty, it has become a location for anti-social behaviour and squatters have had to be evicted.
Efforts have been made in St Austell and by Cornwall Council to try to find new uses for the building but these have proved unsuccessful, while a suggestion that the grade II listed building could be demolished met with opposition.
Cornwall Council said last summer that the projected costs of undertaking work to convert the building had increased significantly, with estimates at more than £2.5-milllion.
The former General Wolfe building is now listed for auction on May 7.
Clive Emson Auctioneers say the building off Truro Road is arranged as 13 flats and has a freehold guide price of £150,000-plus.
The auctioneers say the accommodation is a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “While this property requires significant improvement, it offers potential for long-term rental income and capital growth in a favoured town centre location.”
May Whetter and Grose is the joint agent for the property.
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