The applicant told Cornwall Council: “The proposed footbridge is to form part of the improvements of infrastructure associated with the Treledan development to the north of the A38 with the objective to promote sustainable transport to nearby Saltash and encouraging the modal shift from cars to walking and cycling. The bridge over the A38 is to be on the new route for a shared use path for the benefit of cyclists and pedestrians. The route extending from the new development to the north, through a “strategic open green space”, over the proposed bridge across the A38, through a small wooded area, before crossing the B3271 (on-slip for the A38).