CAWSAND: A footpath in Cawsand is set to remain closed until April 4, 2027.
Footpath two, in the parish of Maker in Rame for its entire length was closed on April 25, 2025 but this will now be extended until April 2027.
The closure will be in place for 24 hours a day during the days of the closure and there is no alternative route.
It is to enable new water connection works. Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will be maintained.
BURRATON COOMBE: Longlands Lane will be closed during the daytime of April 20 for pole testing works.
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