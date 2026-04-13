CAWSAND: A footpath in Cawsand is set to remain closed until April 4, 2027.

Footpath two, in the parish of Maker in Rame for its entire length was closed on April 25, 2025 but this will now be extended until April 2027.

It is required because of what is being cited as ‘engineering difficulties’ and the order confirming the extension of the closure adds that the order ‘is needed because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to unsafe walls and adjacent wall’.

SALTASH: Long Acre in Saltash is set for a closure between April 20 and 24.

The closure will be in place for 24 hours a day during the days of the closure and there is no alternative route.

It is to enable new water connection works. Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will be maintained.

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

BURRATON COOMBE: Longlands Lane will be closed during the daytime of April 20 for pole testing works.