A NEW strategy has been developed to improve the support available to people who regularly provide unpaid care to a relative, friend or neighbour.
Cornwall Council has spoken to carers of all ages and backgrounds to understand what matters to them to help develop the strategy.
The strategy has informed the specification of a new community-based support service.
The service will centre around a number of different priorities, including providing improved access to information and advice, making sure support is flexible and person-centred as well as recognising the emotional and financial impact of caring.
It will also feature recognising the impact that caring roles can have on children and young people’s development, supporting people to maintain their own health and wellbeing, providing different ways of accessing support, both digital and non-digital and stronger collaboration between health, social care, and voluntary sector partners .
Some key parts of the new service include connecting carers of all ages with a wider range of community-based wellbeing activities, peer networks, and specialist support.
Partnerships with education, children’s services, and youth organisations that will ensure young people with caring responsibilities are better identified and supported.
Training and engagement across health, social care, and community partners to ensure carers are recognised as experts by experience.
Access to statutory carers assessments for carers of all ages, and short breaks, to prevent crises
Cllr Jim McKenna, Cornwall Council cabinet member, said: “Carers provide essential, often round-the-clock support with little recognition. Their contribution is immense, yet many face isolation, financial strain and health challenges.
“This strategy starts to tackle these issues, ensuring carers are identified early, supported consistently and empowered to live well.
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