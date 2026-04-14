WORK to upgrade gas pipes in Saltash have got underway.
Wales and West Utilities, who are undertaking the work, have said that the upgrades are vital to ensuring gas continues to flow safely and reliably to homes and businesses across the area.
The work on Frobisher Drive began on Monday, April 13 and will finish mid-August, whilst the project in the Hawthorns area will start on Monday, April 20 and, all going to plan, will finish on June 22.
The work has been planned in conjunction with Cornwall Council, and it has been agreed that motorists will be required to give and take on both Hawthorns and Alamein Road (May 11 to June 1).
Throughout the Frobisher Road project there will be a requirement to give and take, where required, and rolling traffic lights will be in place. The following will also be in place:
- Road closure and one-way system on Culver Road (July 27 to August 7)
- Road closure and one-way system on Victoria Road (July 27 to 31)
- Road closure on Lower Port View (August 3 to 14)
The projects are part of Wales and West Utilities work to invest over £2.2-million over the next two years to upgrade gas pipes across Saltash. The intensive programme of wider mains replacement works will see over 7,700 metres of gas pipes upgraded across the area.
Wales and West Utilities’ Natalie Raphael, who is managing the work, said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of this community. This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport green gases in the future.”
For more information about work in your area, visit: www.wwutilities.co.uk/gas-pipe-upgrade-projects
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