A PUBLIC consultation has been launched as Cornwall Council moves forward with plans to introduce widespread 20mph speed limits across the Caradon Community Network Area in South East Cornwall.
The formal consultation opened on April 13 and is now inviting feedback from residents, businesses and road users on proposals to reduce speed limits on most residential streets within the network. The consultation period will run until midnight on May 8.
Cornwall Council says the scheme forms part of a wider countywide rollout of 20mph zones, following what it describes as successful implementation in other parts of Cornwall. The authority is now extending the approach into the Caradon area as part of its long-term transport and road safety strategy.
Under the proposals, most residential roads would be reduced to 20mph, with buffer zones introduced on selected approach routes where necessary. Full details of the affected roads are contained within the published supporting documents and associated traffic regulation orders.
The council says the aim is to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, children, older residents, and other vulnerable road users, while supporting its Vision Zero ambition to eliminate all fatal and serious injuries on Cornwall’s roads.
Officials argue lower speeds significantly reduce the likelihood and severity of collisions, particularly in built-up residential areas where people live, walk, and cycle close to moving traffic. They also say the changes are designed to encourage more active travel, including walking and cycling for short local journeys.
Cornwall Council also highlights wider community benefits. These include reduced traffic noise, improved air quality, and calmer streets that are more pleasant to live in. The authority says slower speeds help reduce the dominance of vehicles in residential environments, creating safer and more sociable neighbourhoods.
As part of the consultation, site notices have been installed across a wide range of communities, including Minions, Rilla Mill, Golberdon, Pensilva, St Ive Cross, St Mellion Park, St Dominick, Calstock, Clampits, Metherell and Norris Green, Harrowbarrow, St Ann’s Chapel, Drakewalls and Albaston, Gunnislake, Chilsworthy, Latchley and Callington.
Traffic regulation orders have also been published covering a wider set of locations, including Bray Shop, Callington, Calstock, Chilsworthy, Golberdon, Harrowbarrow, Metherell, Minions, Pensilva, Rilla Mill, St Ann’s Chapel, St Dominick, St Ive, St Mellion, and Upton Cross. These legal orders form the basis of the proposed changes and will be considered alongside public feedback.
Cornwall Council is encouraging people to review the full consultation materials online, including detailed maps, proposals, and supporting evidence. The authority says the scheme has been developed to reflect national road safety guidance as well as local transport priorities.
Once the consultation closes, officers will analyse the responses and prepare a report setting out recommendations. This is expected to be published in June, when further details on the next stage of the process will be made available.
A final decision on whether to proceed with the 20mph rollout in the Caradon Community Network Area has yet to be confirmed. If approved, implementation works are currently expected to begin from January 2027.
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