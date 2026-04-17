AN 800-year-old Cornish estate has become the first National Trust property in Cornwall to install electric vehicle charging points, marking a major step in sustainable travel to one of the region’s most historic sites.
Cotehele, a medieval manor house set above the Tamar Valley near Saltash, now offers drivers the chance to charge their vehicles while visiting the estate. The new chargers have been installed in the main car park in partnership with RAW Charging and feature contactless payment, allowing visitors to plug in easily while exploring the property.
The initiative forms part of the National Trust’s wider commitment to cutting carbon emissions and encouraging low-carbon travel across its estates.
Rich Burrow, visitor experience manager, said: “Cotehele is known for its history and tranquillity, but it’s also a place that looks forward. Installing these EV chargers means visitors can power their cars while they recharge themselves, exploring the orchards, quay, house, mill and estate walks. It’s an important step in making greener travel choices easier for everyone.”
RAW Charging chief executive Jason Simpson said the location was ideal for high-quality EV infrastructure.
He added: “Cotehele is a perfect example of the kind of amazing destinations we aim to connect with. This new installation delivers the reliability and convenience EV drivers expect, all in support of the National Trust’s sustainability goals.”
The installation makes Cotehele the first historic National Trust house in Cornwall to offer electric vehicle charging. Other National Trust sites in the wider South West already equipped include Pentire, Arlington Court, Baggy Point, Barrington Court, Killerton and Montacute.
Dating back around 800 years, Cotehele remains one of Cornwall’s best-preserved medieval houses, attracting thousands of visitors each year to its gardens, quay, mill, gallery and riverside walks.
Located in St Dominick, the estate and quay are open daily from dawn until dusk. Further information is on the National Trust website.
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