PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Car park changes
CORNWALL Council has confirmed details of changes to how its car parks in South East Cornwall operate.
Among the changes are the removal of the two to three hour tariff within long stay car parks.
Additionally, the Just Park Wallet minimum spend, which offers discounts for use has been reduced to £35.
Several car parks will see the introduction or alterations to their charges. At Scarletts Well in Bodmin, a small car park adjacent to the Camel Trail that has previously been free, charges will be introduced.
There will also be the introduction of charges at Thanckes Park in Torpoint and Hamleys Corner in Par.
Several car parks will be included in motorhome charges, namely: Main in Fowey, Seaton Bridge and Victoria Square in Bodmin.
Cattle Market car park in Liskeard will be converted into a short stay car park, thereby removing the ability for extended stays in the car park.
Broadsyard, Downderry is removed from the parking order as the car park has been taken over by Deviock Parish Council.
Winter charges will also be introduced at several car parks. These include Readymoney in Fowey, The Beach in Seaton and Par Beach in Par.
Alcohol licence application
A BUSINESS in Looe has given notice that they have applied for an alcohol licence.
Rosslyn Café in Lansallos, Looe, wishes to sell alcohol for consumption and off of the premises.
Representations must be made to Cornwall Council by April 22.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL13 2PX as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Vineyard licence plans
A SALTASH based vineyard has applied to Cornwall Council seeking the granting of an alcohol licence.
Shillingham Vineyard LLP has submitted the application in respect of its premises at Shillingham Vineyard, Antony Passage, Saltash. It would enable it to sell alcohol on and off the premises.
Representations must be made to Cornwall Council by April 30.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL12 4QU as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
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