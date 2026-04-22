A FORMER Tamar Bridge toll booth has been handed an eye-catching new role after being donated to Saltash United Football Club – where it will now serve as the club’s ticket office.
The booth is the last spare unit from the previous generation of Tamar Bridge toll cabins and its arrival at Kimberley Stadium means a small, but much-loved piece of local transport history, will remain in the community it once served.
Instead of collecting tolls from motorists crossing the river, it will now welcome supporters through the turnstiles on matchdays.
The idea for the unusual donation was sparked during conversations inside the Tamar Bridge control room after the final old-style booth was replaced.
While discussing what might happen to the remaining spare unit, staff remembered that Saltash United already had one of the earlier Tamar Bridge booths on site from when the toll system was upgraded years ago.
That led to a simple but popular suggestion – bring the two booths together once again in Saltash.
Bridge engineering manager Steve Rimmer approached local contractor Wayne Hambly with the proposal.
Wayne, a keen supporter of the football club and the town, immediately recognised the opportunity but first sought approval from the Saltash United committee. Club officials quickly welcomed the plan, seeing it as both a practical improvement and a chance to preserve a unique part of the area’s heritage.
Working together, Wayne and his team at South West Surfacing Specialists prepared the ground to receive the structure, while Tamar Crossings arranged for transport and installation.
The move was carried out by Newman Haulage and haulage specialist Pete Newman, who has played a major role in the Tamar Bridge booth refurbishment project from start to finish.
Steve said the scheme highlighted the importance of local partnerships.
“The engineering and maintenance of the Tamar Bridge structure is both diverse and challenging, and wherever possible, we aim to work with local contractors to support this work,” he said.
“Maintaining strong relationships with local businesses helps build resilience and a shared sense of pride and ownership in the projects we deliver.”
He added that preserving the history of the crossing was equally important.
“Helping future generations understand the story and evolution of this iconic structure matters greatly,” he said. “Donating the booth to Saltash United to help preserve a small piece of Tamar Bridge history was an absolute pleasure, and I hope it brings a smile to supporters’ faces as they walk past it on match day.”
Wayne said further work carried out had already improved access around the new ticket office.
“We improved the area around the new ticket booth, creating a smoother, more level surface and making it wheelchair-friendly for easy access onto the patio,” he said. “A safer, cleaner entrance for supporters on match days, making sure everyone can get in and enjoy the game.”
With the booth now in place, Saltash United fans can gain admission to fixtures from a landmark once used by thousands crossing the Tamar, giving a familiar local icon a brand new purpose.
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