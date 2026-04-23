A YOUTH support hub in Saltash is opening its doors to the public for a special Mental Health and Awareness Day later this week.
Livewire Youth Project will host the event on Saturday, April 25, from noon until 2pm, inviting residents to learn more about the help available for children, young people and families.
Based beside the river in the heart of the town, Livewire has supported thousands of young people over the years, offering guidance, care and a safe place for generations of local families.
Now organisers say they want to help more people understand the services available and where to turn when support is needed.
The event is open to everyone, including parents, carers, young people and residents who are simply curious about the work carried out behind the doors of the long-established centre.
Visitors will have the chance to meet the Livewire team, explore the building and find out how the organisation works with the wider community.
Organisers say the day is also aimed at breaking down barriers around discussing mental health and creating a welcoming environment where people can ask questions without judgement.
They say many parents and carers can feel uncertain about where to seek help when they are worried about a child or teenager.
Alongside Livewire staff, representatives from Samaritans and other mental health professionals are expected to attend.
They will be available to offer advice, share information and explain what support networks are available locally.
The event will also highlight how Livewire works in partnership with other organisations to improve wellbeing and support young people across the area.
Organisers said whether visitors stay for a quick chat or spend time exploring everything on offer, they will receive a warm welcome.
They are encouraging residents to drop in, look around and discover more about the services on offer.
Livewire said the event is about making conversations around mental health easier, helping people access support earlier and showing the community that no one has to face difficulties alone.
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