LOOE RNLI has led tributes following the death of long-serving volunteer Ray Jowle, describing him as a dedicated and much-valued member of the station family.
Ray, who moved to Looe from Sheffield, gave more than 16 years of service and became a familiar face to colleagues, visitors and supporters alike.
Known as a quiet and friendly man, Ray was always ready with stories from his career as a mechanical engineer.
He volunteered in the RNLI shop alongside his sister and also welcomed visitors to the Albatross boathouse in his role as a station guide, helping share the story of Looe’s lifesaving service.
Those at Looe RNLI said Ray’s contribution would be fondly remembered.
The station has extended its deepest condolences to Ray’s family and friends at this difficult time.
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