THE fate of Cornwall’s taxi drivers will be decided by Cornwall Council’s cabinet members next week.
The Liberal Democrat/Independent coalition will decide whether to retain six separate taxi zones in Cornwall or follow government guidance and abolish them to create one licensed countywide area.
The proposal for a single zone has previously been slammed by some taxi drivers who say it will lead to taxis congregating in more lucrative towns such as Falmouth and Newquay at the expense of rural areas and will result in higher fares.
Private hire vehicles, such as Uber – which is now licensed to operate in Cornwall – can ply their trade within a countywide zone unlike taxis.
The council ran a public consultation from September 28 to December 31 last year asking for comments on the taxi review. More than half of those who took part were taxi or private hire drivers and almost three-quarters of respondents were against the removal of the separate zones.
The council’s community wellbeing scrutiny committee considered the matter at its meeting in March and strongly recommended that the cabinet retains the existing taxi zones.
Members decided that government best practice is often designed for urban areas and not always best for Cornwall given its rural areas.
Cllr Loveday Jenkin (Crowan, Sithney and Wendron, Mebyon Kernow) told March’s meeting: “I’m afraid the government guidance – like a lot of government guidance – comes from an urban-centric perspective and doesn’t look at the reality of the geography of Cornwall, in particular the rural areas and the honeypot big towns.
“I think it would really be a mistake to abolish taxi zones and make a Cornwall-wide zone. It would be a disaster for the small rural taxi operators in Cornwall.”
The committee also felt that moving from six areas to one would have a negative impact on most businesses and members were not convinced de-zoning will offer increased service to customers.
Cllr David Saunby (Falmouth Trescobeas and Budock, Independent) said he had spoken to a number of taxi drivers in his town and most were against the introduction of a single zone.
“To get rid of the zones will be a significant policy decision that would have long-term consequences, not only for licensed drivers and operators but also for residents, visitors and sustainability of local transport provision, particularly in rural areas.”
He added a single zone could lead to a “free for all” across Cornwall, resulting in higher charges to customers.
“The ranks in Falmouth are already full to capacity and cannot cope with anymore taxis coming in from other areas, which will only cause bad feeling with the local drivers, possibly resulting in taxi wars which nobody wants to see.”
In January 2026 the number of taxi licences in force – which follow the geographic layout of Cornwall’s former district councils – were as follows:
North Cornwall – 166
Caradon – 104
Restormel – 188
Carrick – 320
Kerrier – 134
Penwith – 130
If cabinet members decide to go against the recommendation of their councillor colleagues, a single licensing area would be implemented on February 1, 2027.
The meeting takes place at 10am on Wednesday, May 6, at Lys Kernow/County Hall in Truro.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.