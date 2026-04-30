THE team at St Austell’s White River Cinema are taking on a three-day cycling challenge to raise money for MediCinema, a charity that builds and runs fully-equipped cinemas in hospitals.
The group will be using exercise bikes, supplied by Snap Fitness, to cycle the equivalent distance from the St Austell cinema to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where the latest MediCinema screen has recently been opened.
Participants will cycle a total of 245 miles over three days (May 12 to 14). Every pound raised will help MediCinema continue to bring NHS patients precious moments of escape, joy, and connection through the power of cinema.
The charity builds cinemas in hospitals, offering patients and their families an escape from their wards free of charge. The film screenings reduce anxiety and boost resilience during tough times, all at no cost to the NHS.
Looking ahead to the challenge, WTW Cinema’s Will Burt, said: “MediCinema has been our associated charity for a while now and although we have worked with them before on a couple of screenings, this the first big fundraising event we will be doing for them.
“We’ve got four managers, including myself, and around 10 staff members taking part. Staff Fitness have also offered to help us complete a few more miles too.
“We’re aiming to achieve around 80 miles a day over the three day period. It sounds a lot but with two bikes I think we can be confident of achieving that target.
“None of us are particularly enthusiastic cyclists but we’re hoping that between us, along with the help of a few volunteers, that we can get the job done and raise as much money as we can in the process.”
To make a donation, visit White River Cinema’s JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/whiterivercinema-1
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