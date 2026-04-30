UPTON CROSS: The road from the junction north east of Cresta to Lower Tokenbury Road in Upton Cross is set to be closed on May 12 between 8.30am and 3.30pm for pole replacement works.
FREATHY: The B3247 between Military Road and Withnoe Lane in Freathy is set for a closure in May for carriageway repairs.
It will take place between May 11 and 16 between 7pm and 6am.
CRAFTHOLE: There will be carriageway repair works on the B3247 between Antony Hill and the junction to the east of Ram Booster, Antony Hill and between Tregunnus Lane and Military Road between May 15 and 23 between 7pm and 6am.
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